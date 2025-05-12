South Florida under flood watch as rain drenches the region on Monday

Deep moisture moving into South Florida, ahead of a front in the eastern Gulf, will bring periods of heavy rain to our region Monday and into early Tuesday.

The storms have prompted a flood watch until 8 a.m. Tuesday ahead of an expected average rainfall in the range of 3 to 6 inches, with some spots picking up 8 inches or more. See all severe weather alerts here.

Here's what to know.

Weather impacts for South Florida

Isolated storms could reach severe limits, but all of us will see stormy weather.

The severe threats could include strong, gusty storm winds upwards of 60 mph. This may trigger a severe storm or two while they are in the area.

Additionally, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with the elevated shear that will be in the atmosphere.

There could also be small hail, but with how warm things have been, this threat is much lower.

This rainfall could effectively end the drought in South Florida, but areas of flooding will certainly cause headaches out there.

The National Weather Services advises the public to never drive through flooded roadways.

"Nearly half of all flood/flash flood fatalities are auto-related," the NWS says on its website. "Turn around and go another way."

Future forecast

More sunshine works into the region later Tuesday, and then we turn downright hot by the end of the week and weekend.

Highs may struggle to get out of the low- to mid-80s on Monday, but 90s could hit this weekend.