South Florida wakes up to patchy fog before hot, humid day

South Florida woke up to some patchy fog on Tuesday that could be noticeable through about 8 or 9 a.m.
To get fog, you need a couple of ingredients: a lot of humidity and light winds.
We have the humidity, with dew points above 70 degrees in many areas, and we have the winds, and those calm conditions mix with moisture to create fog.
There are no advisories in effect, but the National Weather Service did issue a special weather statement about the fog for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.
Visibility is normal (10 miles) in most areas. But here are some of the cities seeing some fog and reduced visibility as of 6:45 a.m.:
- Homestead: 1.9 miles
- Opa-locka: 6 miles
- Pembroke Pines: 5 miles
- Miami: 8 miles
"Keep an eye on that, and just, you know, keep your head on a swivel," meteorologist Adam Berg says. "And if you do notice some of that fog, just pump the brakes a little, slow it down."
Weather Stories
Future forecast
Otherwise, look for the high humidity and very warm temperatures Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures will top out well into the 90s. Winds will continue to be light too, so don't count on much relief from the breeze.
Rain chances are slowly declining, but a few storms may pop later Tuesday well inland from the coast.
The rest of the week will be pretty consistent. Warm and humid with low rain chances.
Morning temperatures will be in the low- to mid-70s with afternoon highs each day in the mid-80s.
Tips from the National Weather Service for driving in fog
- Drive with lights on low beam.
- Reduce speed. Allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
- Avoid crossing traffic unless absolutely necessary.
- Listen for traffic you cannot see.
- Use wipers and defroster as necessary for maximum vision.
- Be patient! Don't pass lines of traffic.
- Unless absolutely necessary, don't stop on any freeway or other heavily traveled road.
- If your car is disabled or you can’t continue, pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights. Move away from your vehicle.
- Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.
- Be especially cautious in and near school zones. Watch for flashing yellow or red signals on school buses. Watch for children waiting for buses in the fog.
- Also, be aware that smoke from grass and forest fires along roadways can combine with fog to rapidly drop visiblities to zero.