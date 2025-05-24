Strong winds down trees, flip plane in Pembroke Pines as storms hit

Damage was reported Friday as storms brought strong winds and hail in South Florida.

At North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, images show an aircraft flipped on its side and onto a fuel truck.

Images from viewers, also in Pembroke Pines, showed downed trees and fences. Police have reported that several electrical wires were also downed and power was temporarily disrupted at some homes.

Videos from Only in Dade showed the storms brought powerful hail to the area.

What's the Memorial Day weekend forecast in South Florida?

The holiday weekend brings some forecasting challenges as our models are worlds apart. One model is showing little or no rain at all, and another is showing quite a bit of rain at times on Saturday. But even our wetter model tends to favor our inland and western areas versus the beaches.

The potentially wettest day looks to be Saturday. The bulk of the rain will fire up to the west in the afternoon, but our big wild card is if it drifts back east at dinnertime, in which case there would be early evening rain at the coast.

If the rain never drifts back to the east, the beaches might stay completely dry and would likely be mainly dry again on Sunday and Monday.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Western PM storms drift east late day. Rain: 50%. High: 89°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Storms, mainly west. Rain: 30%. High: 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Storms, mainly west. Rain: 30%. High: 90°.