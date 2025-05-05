Thunderstorms knock out power, down trees in parts of Miami-Dade

The first significant rain in weeks left its mark on South Florida, as storms moved quickly especially through parts of Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Videos captured how heavy downpours soaked South Florida, and high winds even knocked down trees and power for hours in some neighborhoods. Weather alerts, including severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories, were issued.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One downed tree fell on a sedan and blocked the street near Jeannette Perez-Gruber's home in southwest Miami-Dade, and left her in the dark four about seven hours.

"Thunder, a lot of rain... disaster," she said, describing the ordeal.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Storms left flooding in places like Palmetto Bay, which got over 6 inches of rain.

One father and his two young daughters brought out their surf boards at Coral Reef Park.

"Just playing with the girls. They had a lot of rain and they asked me to come down here," he said. "I hoped there was a big puddle to play in."

They also caused problems in Broward County, delaying the Fort Lauderdale Air Show for about two hours.