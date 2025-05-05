Weather

Thunderstorms knock out power, down trees in parts of Miami-Dade

One downed tree blocked the street near Jeannette Perez-Gruber's home in southwest Miami-Dade, and left her in the dark four about seven hours.

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first significant rain in weeks left its mark on South Florida, as storms moved quickly especially through parts of Miami-Dade County on Sunday.

Videos captured how heavy downpours soaked South Florida, and high winds even knocked down trees and power for hours in some neighborhoods. Weather alerts, including severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories, were issued.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One downed tree fell on a sedan and blocked the street near Jeannette Perez-Gruber's home in southwest Miami-Dade, and left her in the dark four about seven hours.

"Thunder, a lot of rain... disaster," she said, describing the ordeal.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Storms left flooding in places like Palmetto Bay, which got over 6 inches of rain.

One father and his two young daughters brought out their surf boards at Coral Reef Park.

"Just playing with the girls. They had a lot of rain and they asked me to come down here," he said. "I hoped there was a big puddle to play in."

Weather Stories

Weather 2 hours ago

Today's forecast

Weather Apr 25

Most of Miami-Dade, Broward in severe drought; extreme drought conditions expand

They also caused problems in Broward County, delaying the Fort Lauderdale Air Show for about two hours.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMiami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us