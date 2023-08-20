Today's Forecast

The conclusion of a fairly wet weekend will offer some hope of sunshine in the week ahead as shower chances dial back a touch.

While no day ends up completely dry, the forecast leans that way to start the week with more sunshine and highs in the lower 90s.

The presence of a steady ocean breeze, which was lacking for much of the summer, will make for a nice chance through Tuesday.

Bouts of Saharan air will help to suppress showers and favor brighter afternoons.

By mid-week, rainy season storm chances will return to the pattern as highs in the lower 90s continue.

In the tropics, Emily, Franklin and Tropical Depression Six remain active, but pose no threat to Florida nor the United States.

