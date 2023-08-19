Today's Forecast

The tropical low bringing showers to South Florida is still working westward but quite a bit of dry air has been helping limit the coverage of the activity.

Overnight there were some heavy showers throughout Broward County with a few flood advisories.

Showers become a lot more scattered Sunday with dry air pushing the heaviest of the activity west and into the Everglades. The low will move into the Gulf of Mexico and develop better organization before heading to South Texas with widespread rain.

The easterly, onshore sea breeze will be strong Sunday. East wind 10-15 mph with higher gusts will be expected so there are high rip current dangers for the beaches. Rip current statements are into early this week.

Highs Sunday will be seasonable and near 90 degrees but still feeling close to 100 with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

The drier air will be around to start the week, so rain chances are lower but temps also remain seasonable and near 90 degrees.

The tropics are active! Tropical depression six formed Saturday afternoon and should remain in the open waters of the Atlantic – east of the Lesser Antilles. This area of interest looked the least impressive but as the other waves have separated out, it looks like it has enough momentum now to organize a bit.

The tropical wave bringing rain to the Caribbean is forecast to organize by the middle of this week but regardless heavy rain is already impacting the islands. The second closest wave has elongated so its has a weak structure. This isn’t forecast to impact land but has had some defined (but weak) rotation.

More monsoonal moisture close to Africa will be monitored as it enters the Atlantic with no development expected into later in the week.

Hurricane Hilary has weaken to a Cat 1 as it works along the Baja with rain showers expanding into the desert SW.

