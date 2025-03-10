Tornadoes

Tornado touches down near Orlando amid storms, cold front

Several tornado warnings had gone into effect as a cold front brought storms through the Orlando area.

By NBC6

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down north of Orlando, near Interstate 4, on Monday.

The twister with winds near 70 mph was recoded at 9:30 a.m. in Lake Mary, a city about 19 miles north of Orlando.

At the time, a tornado warning was in effect for Sumter County, but it has since expired.

Just west, trees were down and minor damage was reported at Sweetwater Clubhouse tennis courts north of Wekiva Springs Road, NBC affiliate WESH reported. Seminole County Fire Rescue confirmed it was helping with damage along the 2100 block of Blue Iris Place.

Weather that could impact travel or daily activities was expected until about 3 p.m., WESH reported.

