Tropical Depression 12 expected to become hurricane this week

The Atlantic basin remains persistent in generating tropical systems as yet another formed Sunday afternoon.

T.D. Twelve developed late-day in the eastern Atlantic waters with winds at 35 miles per hour, moving slowly west.

The system will move in the tracks of decaying Tropical Storm Joyce and is likely to become a tropical storm itself sometime Monday.

Following a familiar curve to the north, the eventual “Kirk” will remain out across the open Atlantic waters and further organize through the week.

In fact, the system is forecast to become a hurricane later in the week.

To the north, Tropical Storm Isaac will move into the high latitudes of the North Atlantic, losing its tropical characteristics.

While these systems pose no threat to land, a new area to watch may unfold in the Northwest Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico this week.

It’s much too soon to identify specifics beyond the National Hurricane Center’s 50% chance for a tropical depression to develop late-week.

Although there is some model support for formation, it is too soon to grasp the overall timing and system organization right now.

Regardless of formation or not, it appears that additional tropical moisture will creep towards South Florida and the Keys late week, providing additional showers and storms to the local forecast.