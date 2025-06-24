Weather

Tropical Storm Andrea, first of the 2025 hurricane season, forms in the Atlantic

Andrea will run into shear as it makes it way north, and is likely to be a short-lived system.

By Chelsea Ambriz

Tropical Storm Andrea, the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed Tuesday in the northern Atlantic.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph at the center and is moving east-northeast at 17 mph into much colder water, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"It is forecast to weaken and dissipate on Wednesday as it remains over the open ocean," NWS wrote in a post on X.

Andrea is expected to run into shear as it makes it way north, and is likely to be short-lived.

Meteorologist and NBC6 hurricane expert John Morales said Andrea formed just four days past the average date on which the first named storm of the year forms.

"It's the furthest north and east that a June tropical cyclone has formed on the record books," he wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

