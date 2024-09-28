Weather

Tropical wave to bring unsettled weather to South Florida on heels of Helene

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development as the system enters the Gulf of Mexico.

By Chelsea Ambriz

An area of tropical moisture in the Caribbean Sea could bring more unsettled weather to South Florida on the heels of Helene—but its potential path remains to be seen.

This is a tropical wave sitting in the central Caribbean to the south of Cuba, and an area of low pressure could form as it moves west.

The tropical wave has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression by the middle of next week as it moves into the highlighted environment.

This will bring back more unsettled weather for South Florida by the middle to end of the week, regardless of development.

So where is it going? That is still the question that will be answered in the coming days.

Models will get a better handle on it after the low pressure develops.

It is, of course, the last thing the Gulf Coast states want to see. 

