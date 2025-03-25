Tuesday showers prompt severe thunderstorm warnings in South Florida

What to Know Off-and-on heavy rain will be expected after 2 p.m. and into the evening.

Some storms could certainly pack a punch, leading to downpours and gusty winds in some spots. Small hail is also possible.

The rain comes at a great time, since most of the region continues to deal with severe drought.

After weeks of dry weather, South Florida is preparing for the other extreme: periods of heavy rain. And that much-needed rainfall started Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers started to pop up out west in the Everglades and briefly in Palmetto Bay shortly after 1 p.m. Then, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade County until 2:45 p.m. A wind gust of 60 mph and small hail was detected in that storm.

See severe weather alerts here.

The cause of the inclement weather will be a disturbance that will cross the area, leading to periods of heavy rainfall.

Latest from the Storm Prediction Center ⬇️ https://t.co/ElFKFtCuHn — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 25, 2025

When will it rain today?

Off-and-on heavy rain will be expected after about 2 p.m. through the afternoon and into the evening.

Everyone in South Florida has a chance for active weather, but not everyone will see it at the same time.

What kind of weather impacts could we see?

A dense fog advisory is in place for Broward County until 12 p.m. See severe weather alerts here.

When will it stop raining on Tuesday?

Storms should be moving out and ending as we head closer to the 9 p.m. timeframe.

What will the weather be like on Wednesday?

Heading into Wednesday, humidity will be lower but a few isolated showers are possible, Wednesday afternoon for a second round of activity firing up with the daytime heating.

Anywhere between half an inch to an inch of rain could fall widespread. Rounds of intense downpours could lead to accumulations around 1.5 inches or higher.

