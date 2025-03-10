Upcoming cold front will dip South Florida morning temps into the 50s

After record heat Sunday, it looks like another hot day is in store for your Monday.
Winds are hustling out of the southwest, which usually bring our warmest temperatures, but a cold front drifting our way will bring some cloud cover to the region, too.
This may put a bit of a lid on our temperatures, but as it stands right now, mid-80s look like a lock. If enough hazy sunshine filters in, upper-80s to near 90 could happen. While not quite record heat, it’ll sure feel like it as high humidity is expected as well.
Big changes are expected Monday evening. A cold front will push through, bring much cooler numbers, and lower humidity.
Morning temperatures will dip into the upper-50s with highs in the upper-70s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions will gradually warm back into the 80s by the end of the week with mid-80s by the weekend.
Enjoy the crisp mornings while they last, as summer is right around the corner.