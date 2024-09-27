Video of Helene's destruction in Florida, by distance from landfall

Hurricane Helene roared onto northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm as forecasters warned that the enormous system could create a “nightmare” storm surge and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.

Helene has now weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said, but only after leaving behind homes under water, power outages and even one death in Florida.

Here’s a look at the aftermath of Helene on Friday morning, organized by distance from where the storm made landfall, about 10 miles west southwest of Perry.

Tallahassee, roughly 30 miles from landfall

NBC's Jay Gray reports on the aftermath of Helene in Tallahassee.

The capital appeared to be spared of the worst of Helene, but Tallahassee International Airport remained closed Friday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., NBC's Jay Gray reported: "It couldn't be more calm right now. It's going to be beautiful morning; the sun's going to come out... It's amazing how that works with these storms. [But] let's talk a bit about the damage. It is extensive."

Steinhatchee, roughly 45 miles from landfall

Video shows only roofs visible, the rest under water.

In Steinhatchee, homes were completely engulfed by storm surge.

Cedar Key, roughly 86 miles from landfall

In Cedar Key, the storm surge was about 8 feet along the coast.

Pasco County, roughly 150 miles from landfall, but at one point about 100 miles east of the center

Incredible video shows water rescue efforts underway in Pasco County.

Pictures show rising water.

According to the Pasco County's Sheriff's Office, about 200 people have been rescued in the area as of Friday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is honored to serve and protect our community. We are grateful that water is receding along the US19 corridor and, with that, rescue calls for service have slowed. Approximately 200 people were rescued from rising water in Pasco County overnight in a… pic.twitter.com/gwWSOiSLu8 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 27, 2024

While conducting water rescue efforts in Pasco County, first responders with the city of South Pasadena and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office came across a house on fire.

Large objects including a dumpster were seen moving through the high flood waters.

Rescue efforts are still underway.

Firefighters in South Pasadena encountered a house on fire in flood waters.

Clearwater, roughly 163 miles from landfall but at one point about 100 miles east of the center

The U.S. Coast Guard made a daring rescue Thursday, saving a man and his dog during dangerous storm conditions.

Coast Guard officials said the man's 36-foot sailboat starting taking on water approximately 25 miles off of Sanibel Island.

That man and his dog are both safe Friday morning.

#Breaking @USCG Air Station #Clearwater saved a man & his dog, Thurs., during Hurricane #Helene after his 36-ft sailboat became disabled & started taking on water approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island. Call the #USCG for help on VHF Ch. 16 or dial 911 for storm distress. #SAR pic.twitter.com/DtdyouxfMN — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 27, 2024

St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport was closed Friday morning.

Tampa, roughly 174 miles from landfall but at one point about 120 miles east of the center

Remarkable video from Tampa General Hospital posted to X shows the hospital surrounded by storm surge.

Luckily they were able to use a special aqua fence to prevent water from Hillsborough Bay from entering.

They said the barrier was able to withstand up to 15 feet of storm surge.

Tampa International Airport remained closed Friday morning.

As #HurricaneHelene continues, the AquaFence at TGH stands firm. The water-impermeable barrier is designed to withstand storm surge up to 15 feet. It has worked through multiple rain events to prevent storm waters from impacting hospital operations. #WeAreTGH #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/papsd6oPg2 — Tampa General Hospital (@TGHCares) September 27, 2024

Bradenton, roughly 198 miles away from landfall but at one point 120 miles southeast of the center

Video from Bradenton Police showed high winds and extremely dangerous, flooded roads. A loose sailboat can be seen being blown over amid multiple downed trees.

Video shows a causeway shutdown in Bradenton amid high winds and storm surge.

Fort Myers, roughly 270 miles away from landfall but at one point 175 miles east of the center

Emergency vehicles with the Fort Myers Beach Police Department deployed for rescues, driving through flooded roads that nearly covered their headlights.

They warned people not to leave their homes until it was completely safe to do so.