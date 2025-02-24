Video shows flooded streets in Key West, record for daily rainfall shattered

Heavy rain invaded the Lower Florida Keys Monday, leading to record rainfall at the airport and a host of flood reports across the city.

Much of the rainfall had peaked by mid-day, saturating the area and prompting multiple Flood Advisories for the city.

Monday: Impressive rain totals blanketed the Lower Keys while much of the @nbc6 viewing area was left with 0.25" or less. pic.twitter.com/tD5jWbcIgG — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) February 24, 2025

True to the isolated nature of tropical rains, most locations in the Keys picked up a third to an inch and a half of rain while Key West reported totals up to nearly 9 inches.

As for the record rainfall, the Key West International Airport recorded 3.13” with Monday’s deluge, breaking the previous daily rainfall record of 1.62” from 1892.