Weather awareness: Prepare for hurricanes, flooding before their seasons arrive

Last week was Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week–an informative time period that was purposely scheduled during our quiet time, before hurricane season and before rainy season.

Each day covered different aspects of extreme weather in Florida, including lighting, marine hazards, rip currents, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, extreme heat and wildfires.

Hurricanes and floods are covered together because they are both intertwined. In fact, 86% of tropical storm and hurricane fatalities are from water impacts like rainfall flooding (think: Hurricane Helene) and storm surge flooding (think: Hurricane Ian).

South Florida is seeing some of its worst floods outside of hurricane season because of a combination of rain bombs and sea-level rise.

There are a few things that we can all do right now when things are quiet instead of waiting until we are in the cone of concern. First, start thinking now about a plan for family members with special needs.

Second, know your evacuation route. Evacuations are all about getting people away from the water. If you know ahead of time where you need to go when that moment arrives, you won’t be scrambling at the last moment.

Put together a seven-day disaster supply kit. Have it in the garage now, and you won’t have to think about it in the summer.

Consider a weather radio that still works even if the power and cell phone doesn’t, and a portable power station. These are cheap and you can find them very easily these days.

And finally, review all of your current home and auto insurance policies and try to figure out if flood insurance is something you should be upgrading to include, if you don’t already have it.