Weekend weather: Unsettled beginning, ends on nice note before cold front

As promised, after a decent Thanksgiving Day, our rain chances popped back up Friday and will do the same Saturday before we end the long holiday weekend on a lovely note Sunday.

Friday night will be cloudy with a 40% rain chance through the evening and into the overnight. The low drops to 71°.

Saturday will start with overcast skies and end with a mix of clouds and sun, but we’ll carry 40% rain chances at any time. The high is 82°.

The Northeast United States will have an arctic outbreak next week which will send a cold front through South Florida. It should be refreshing by Tuesday & Wednesday. #nbc6 #miamiweather @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Fm4FyRbFg0 — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) November 24, 2023

Sunday will be partly sunny with only a 10% rain chance and a warmer high of 84°.

The hottest day will be Monday with a near-record high of 86° (the record is 87°) and a 20% rain chance as a cold front approaches. This front will be very strong for the Northern United States, but should still give us a good burst of cooler air down here in South Florida.

Tuesday’s high is 78° and Wednesday's 77°, both days with a 20% rain chance. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s by midweek.