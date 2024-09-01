LIVE RADAR: Wet weather continues over Labor Day weekend in South Florida

There were several flood advisories Saturday and another before the sun even came up on Sunday, as wet weather continues this Labor Day weekend in South Florida.

There's a chance for more downpours Sunday and the clouds around to keep temperatures in the upper 80s. Heat index values will be close to 100 but not forecast to hit alert criteria.

A wave of energy from an upper level low pressure system is triggering the activity as it moves across South Florida and heads west. It’ll keep things unsettled through the holiday weekend.

Within the downpours, temperatures could briefly fall into the upper 70s, but otherwise expect warm overnight temperatures in the low 80s.

The scattered showers produced locally heavy rain Saturday with totals between 1-3 inches in a short amount of time, which caused minor street flooding in flood receptive areas.

This is the same pattern the area has been in all week.

The stormy pattern continues into Labor Day on Monday. Localized flooding is possible within any heavy rain storm. Highs also remain near 90.