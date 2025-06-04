Wet Wednesday? Rain possible despite incoming plume of Saharan dust

After two days of heavy rain across South Florida, effectively eliminating the drought in many spots, we may see more action on Wednesday.

We sit just to the east of a strong upper-low, which tends to be the stormy side of these features.

A flood watch that was initially in effect for South Florida until 5 p.m. expired before noon.

At the moment (mid-morning) we are in a lull, with heavy rain currently falling over both the Atlantic and Gulf waters.

This lull will allow temps to climb, which could lead to thunderstorms later Wednesday.

We don’t expect much in the way of organized severe storms (though, you can never rule out a rogue strong storm), but we are concerned about possible flooding, especially considering how saturated the ground is already.

Wednesday does offer up a forecasting challenge, however.

Current cloud cover along with a plume of Saharan dust moving in from the Atlantic could limit our rain.

Bottom line? The forecast is tricky, but we think a storm or two could still occur.

This upper-low moves out Wednesday night, giving way to more sunshine and more heat. Look for a return of the 90s late this week and weekend.

We never made it out of the 70s with all that rain on Tuesday.