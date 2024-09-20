Weather

When is the autumnal equinox? An equal share of day and night

The halfway point between the summer and winter solstice is coming up

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Meteorological autumn began on Sept. 1, but astronomical autumn is Sept. 22 at 8:44 a.m., what we call the autumnal equinox.

We get day and night because the Earth takes 24 hours to rotate once. But the Earth is also revolving around the sun and is tilted at 23.5 degrees.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The summer solstice (or the first day of summer) for us here in Florida happens when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun.

Weather Sep 11

Astronomical autumn is coming up. Here's what that means for precious daylight hours

Weather 2 hours ago

Today's forecast

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The winter solstice in December is when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted "away" from the sun, and that means the first day of summer for the Southern Hemisphere.

The halfway points are the autumnal equinox and the vernal equinox, when the Earth is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, allowing the equator to have exactly 12 hours of day and night on these two days each year.

This article tagged under:

Weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us