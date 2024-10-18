Why is it so windy in South Florida?

As we are now moving into cold front season here in South Florida, you’ll also notice these occasional wind events.

But what causes them?

Simply put, its strong high pressure building into our region from the north, behind these fronts.

High pressure spins clockwise, and this allows winds to race in from the ocean.

Believe it or not, the ocean actually adds to our wind speeds on the east coast of South Florida.

The reason? There is less friction out on the water (since there are no buildings, mountains or trees), so the wind comes in unabated.

You’ll notice that with this particular setup, our winds will gust more than, let’s say, Naples.

The forecast

On Friday, winds will howl 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph, and while showers remain isolated, marine conditions overall will be brutal.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & gusty with winds 30 mph or greater. Shower chances may pick up late in the day. Rain chances 30%, especially south. High: 81°.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & breezy. Some showers still possible: Rain chances 20%. High: 83°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Rain chances 20%. High: 84°.