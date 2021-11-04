first alert weather

Widespread Rain in South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

Our cold front is poised to push through Friday night and you'll feel it

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An approaching cold front will trigger widespread rain over South Florida by Friday.

Because the rains coincide with another round of king tides, there is an elevated risk of flooding. That's because the higher tide pushes up water into our region's canals and even raises the water table so that there's no place for rainfall runoff to drain.

Even modest accumulations, by our subtropical standards, could trigger urban floods if the strongest showers occur when the water is rising up towards the high tides, which in Miami will happen around 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The cold front will move through on Saturday, with a lingering morning shower possible. Then skies will clear, humidity will drop, and the coolest air of the season will follow. 

