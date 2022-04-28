first alert weather

Flood Advisory Issued for Broward County

Localized flooding and frequent lightning are certainly possible

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Make sure to pack your umbrella Thursday as South Florida is in store for what could be several days of wet weather and the latest round of storms.

A Flood Advisory was issued for Broward and Palm Beach counties until 5:45 p.m.

Our front will stall out across South Florida and keep high rain chances through Saturday.

Sunday may offer up more sunshine and less rain, but it's a complicated forecast so stay with NBC 6.

Early next week looks much sunnier with only isolated rain chances. 

