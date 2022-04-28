Flood Advisory Issued for Broward County

Make sure to pack your umbrella Thursday as South Florida is in store for what could be several days of wet weather and the latest round of storms.

A Flood Advisory was issued for Broward and Palm Beach counties until 5:45 p.m.

Slow-moving storms are capable of dropping a lot of rainfall in a short amount of time. A Flood Advisory is now in effect for NE Broward until 5:45 pm.

An additional two inches of rainfall will be possible in the advisory area.

Our front will stall out across South Florida and keep high rain chances through Saturday.

Sunday may offer up more sunshine and less rain, but it's a complicated forecast so stay with NBC 6.

Early next week looks much sunnier with only isolated rain chances.