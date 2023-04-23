Storm Chances Remain Sunday With Unsettled Weather to Start Off Work Week

The National Weather Service of Miami confirmed two funnel clouds Saturday afternoon in Western Broward County.

They were spotted in the passing rain showers and had weak rotations at the base of the clouds producing cold air funnels. These were not warned storms as they are, again, weak and hard to spot on a radar.

The chance for storms remains in our forecast for Sunday and it appears there could be more storms compared to Saturday afternoon. The chance for rain is bumped up to a 30%.

Still, a warm afternoon is expected with a high of 87° before the storms start building and taking over the extended forecast.

Monday will be unsettled. There could be scattered rain and storms throughout the area off and on.

Temperatures are expected to return to the low 80s behind the front that moved through.

This week, expect daily rain storms. While there could be heavy rain at times, there will also be some dry time too.

We’ll be keeping our eyes on flooding and severe storm risks throughout the next few days.