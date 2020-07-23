Storm Chances Stick Around Thursday, Into the Weekend for South Florida

If you're looking for a break from the storms in South Florida, it won't be coming Thursday with storm chances still remaining high before taking a slight dip entering the weekend.

More of the same is in the forecast for South Florida with high ran chances again and highs struggling to hit 90.

The best chance for rain will be mid-morning through the early afternoon.

Rain chances drop to the 40% range as we hit the weekend with highs near 90. We drop those rain chances even further next week as highs push the low-90s.