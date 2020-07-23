first alert weather

Storm Chances Stick Around Thursday, Into the Weekend for South Florida

The best chance for rain will be mid-morning through the early afternoon

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're looking for a break from the storms in South Florida, it won't be coming Thursday with storm chances still remaining high before taking a slight dip entering the weekend.

More of the same is in the forecast for South Florida with high ran chances again and highs struggling to hit 90.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 Things to Know – Rules Could Change Miami Beach's Nightlife, Gov. DeSantis' Oval Office Challenge Revisited

Fort Lauderdale 2 hours ago

Black Woman Says White Woman Called Police on Her Family at Fort Lauderdale Pool

The best chance for rain will be mid-morning through the early afternoon. 

Rain chances drop to the 40% range as we hit the weekend with highs near 90. We drop those rain chances even further next week as highs push the low-90s.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us