Flash Flood Warning in Broward: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

A Flash Flood Warning is in place Tuesday for a majority of Broward County.

The warning lasts until 5:15 p.m. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek and more.

The National Weather Service says 2-3 inches of rain have already fallen during the last hour and expects an additional 1-3 inches of rainfall from slow-moving storms.

South Florida is at the beginning of the rainy season with storms sticking around in the First Alert forecast for the rest of the work week.

Doppler estimates show 4-6” of rain in spots like Homestead and points east. We are locked into this muggy and unsettled pattern with roughly 50-60% of us seeing showers and storms each day this week.

The bulk of the action looks to be focused more each afternoon.

Highs will be right around average for this time of the year, topping out in the upper 80s each day.

There are some indications that storm coverage may decrease a bit by the end of the weekend and early next week.