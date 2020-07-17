Storms Arriving Friday Bringing Wet Weather to South Florida Throughout Weekend

If you have outdoor plans in South Florida either Friday or this weekend, you may want to change them with plenty of wet weather in the forecast for the next few days.

Deep moisture has pushed into the area, leading to high rain chances for your Friday with easily 70% of us seeing rain.

A little more breeze, combined with the rain, will keep highs closer to 90 as well. High rain chances stay in the forecast through the weekend.

Rain chances may drop just a bit next week, but this looks like a much more classic rainy season pattern. Scattered showers and storms each day with highs in the low 90s.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.