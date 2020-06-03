Storms Dominate South Florida’s Forecast for Remainder of Work Week

After rain began to roll into the area overnight Tuesday, South Florida will be dodging heavier storms arriving in the area starting Wednesday.

Showers and storms are likely, especially through early afternoon with spotty flooding possible too along with a breeze. Rain chances come in at 50% as highs hit the mid-to-upper 80s.

You can look for even better rain chances Thursday, as easily 70% of us will see rain. We then round out the week with rain chances a little lower at 50% on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout with a breeze.

The weekend will offer up more sun and more warmth as highs hit the low 90s as rain chances drop to about 30%.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.