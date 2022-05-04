Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Broward County

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Broward County Wednesday as a storm moved into the area.

The advisory lasts until 5:30 p.m. It affects northern Broward and southeastern Palm Beach County, including Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, and more.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and hail.

South Florida will go from dodging raindrops Wednesday across the area to looking for shade with temperatures skyrocketing in time for the weekend.

Rain chances will dip further as we go late week and into the weekend. Winds will also turn more to the south and southwest and that will bring the heat. Afternoon highs will likely push north of 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see a couple more storms on Sunday, but it doesn't look like a big impact as of right now.

Believe it or not, we will usher in another front early next week. Rain chances look highest Monday with a few showers possible Tuesday as well. Highs will dip to the mid-80s. Let's enjoy it as we won't see too many more fronts as we head through May.