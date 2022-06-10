Flood Watch for South Florida: Open App for First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood watch will last until midnight Friday as the latest in a series of wet weather days was making its way through South Florida.

We can't seem to catch a break as heavy rain continues to pop up each afternoon.

Rain chances slowly drift lower this weekend with a 50 percent chance Saturday and a 30 percent chance Sunday. It'll still be warm and humid with highs near 90.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain chances drop further next week.