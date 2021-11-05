Flooding Across South Florida During Stormy Friday: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

South Florida will be dealing with quite the wet end to the work week across our area - but the result of the latest front will make for quite the pleasant weekend.

Deep moisture and a front just to our north will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday. A flood advisory was in effect for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade until 6 p.m.

Localized flooding is likely Friday and we will likely see King Tide flooding as well with high tide coming around mid-morning.

Our front will push through tonight and you'll notice some big changes. Look for lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s Saturday.

Temperatures will take another dip Sunday with lows in the 50s throughout the suburbs with highs in the 70s. This will be the coolest air of the fall season.

Low humidity and high sunshine will persist into next week.