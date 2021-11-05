first alert weather

Flooding Across South Florida During Stormy Friday: Open for First Alert Doppler 6000

Localized flooding is likely Friday and we will likely see King Tide flooding as well with high tide coming around mid-morning

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida will be dealing with quite the wet end to the work week across our area - but the result of the latest front will make for quite the pleasant weekend.

Deep moisture and a front just to our north will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday. A flood advisory was in effect for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade until 6 p.m.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Localized flooding is likely Friday and we will likely see King Tide flooding as well with high tide coming around mid-morning.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Stabbing Death Fuels Immigration Criticism in Florida

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Man Accused of Fleeing After Fatal Double Shooting in Doral Behind Bars in Miami-Dade

NBC 6's Ryan Nelson shows the significant flooding in Edgewater following the heavy rain.

Our front will push through tonight and you'll notice some big changes. Look for lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s Saturday.

Temperatures will take another dip Sunday with lows in the 50s throughout the suburbs with highs in the 70s. This will be the coolest air of the fall season.

Low humidity and high sunshine will persist into next week.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us