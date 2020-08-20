first alert weather

Stormy Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Potentially Windy Weekend

Deep tropical moisture will once again keep rain chances high on Thursday and you'll notice periods of heavy storms

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be dodging raindrops with more storms in the forecast Thursday - but uncertainty is in the forecast for the weekend thanks to potential tropical storm that could come closer to the area.

Deep tropical moisture will once again keep rain chances high on Thursday and you'll notice periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms along with sunny breaks. Highs will touch the low-90s.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – South Florida Could Enter Next Reopening Phase, Helping Hands Providing Food for Pets

Florida 7 mins ago

CVS Announces 16 New Drive-Thur COVID Testing Sites in Miami-Dade, Broward

Rain chances drop considerably Friday and into the weekend with just a few storms each day. Winds will pick up as we hit the second half of the weekend as our potential tropical system heads closer to our region. Highs will once again touch the low-90s.

If the forecast for a tropical system verifies, look for winds to pick up even more into Monday with much higher rain chances. Forecasts still remain uncertain on the track, so keep it locked on NBC 6 for updates throughout the week and into the weekend.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us