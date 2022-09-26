first alert weather

Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian

Conditions deteriorate quickly on Tuesday with gusty winds across our region

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week.

A Flood Advisory was issued through Monday evening for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including the cities of Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more.

Between 1-3 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected.

Conditions deteriorate quickly on Tuesday with gusty winds across our region. The lower Keys are currently under tropical storm warnings and will likely see those types of gusts during the day. We could even see gusts close to 40 mph across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Slow improvement is expected by late Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look much drier but we may still see gusts 20-30 mph.

The weekend looks calm, and warm.

