Strongest Cold Front in Years Kicks Off Weekend in South Florida

The strongest cold front in years is now through the South Florida area.
Any lingering clouds and sprinkles early this morning will give way to bright and sunny skies. But a blustery north wind will keep high temps only in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
A Wind Chill Advisory kicks in for all of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, plus the Upper Keys.
This is where feels-like temps could fall into the 20s from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.
A Freeze Warning for Inland Broward County is in place for sub-freezing temps on Sunday morning.
Actual temperatures in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be around 39°. Sunday afternoon is bright and sunny with a high of 62°.
A Gale Warning for boaters will be downgraded to a Small Craft Advisory after 1 p.m. today.
And there is, of course, a high risk for very dangerous rip currents at the beach.