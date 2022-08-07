Stubborn Morning Rain Expected Sunday with Chance of Isolated Storms in Afternoon

Today’s rain will be a bit more stubborn than on Saturday with on and off, quick-moving showers and storms on the easterly breeze.

The highest rain chances will be morning up until early afternoon, with the storms becoming more isolated later in the day, but more unsettled than yesterday.

90° will feel like 100° and the easterly wind will create the dangerous rip currents at the beach.

Monday morning’s storms will give way to a drier afternoon and then several days of dust will knock down the rain chances Tuesday through Friday.

There is a new tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa with a 40% chance of development over the next five days.

Long range models do not show anything we need to be concerned about at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on things in the coming week.