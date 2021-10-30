Subtropical Storm Wanda Forms Over Central Atlantic

A subtropical storm named Wanda has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The subtropical storm seems to have formed from a Nor'easter.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Meet Wanda. Former Nor'easter, now subtropical. More of a curiosity. And the last name on the list for 2021. pic.twitter.com/gvp0x70NEt — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) October 31, 2021

There are no coastal watches or warning at this time and it is not expected to be a hazard to land.

Wanda is about 1,020 miles (1,640 km) west of the Azores and about 825 miles (1,330 km) south southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland.

The subtropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and moving at 21 mph (33 km/h.)

The storm is expected to remain about the same for the next few days.