Sunny, Breezy Sunday in South Florida as Dry Conditions Continue Into Work Week

A beautiful forecast pattern has settled into South Florida as dominant high pressure keeps the forecast consistent for several days.

Sunday will maintain mostly sunny skies, highs in the lower 80s and breezy conditions contained to coastal locations.

While Monday and Tuesday will feature a little more cloud cover, highs remain steady in the lower 80s.

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will round out the work week with no noteworthy pattern changes expected.

For “winter” weather fans, sadly, there are no significant cold fronts on the horizon for South Florida at this time.