Sunny, Comfortable Start to 2020 in South Florida

After a foggy start to the last day of the year, 2020 is off to a great start with some nice weather.

On Wednesday, South Florida will see a high of 78 with a low of 62.

The Keys and parts of Miami-Dade County will see high clouds (that won't produce rain), while the rest of South Florida will have full blue skies throughout the day.

Thursday will be another day of nice weather. As we head towards Friday, it'll be breezier and warmer.

Another front coming from the west may produce a chance of rain on Saturday.