Sunny Mornings, Stormy Afternoons Across South Florida

Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be stormy with higher rain chances for inland Miami-Dade and Broward counties and lower rain chances toward the beaches.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will be sunny and dry.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with feels-like temps in the upper 90s.

Sunday looks like the most unsettled day.

Rain chances stay elevated early next week with some rain relief expected by the end of the week. Highs may continue their struggle to hit 90 but the humidity will remain sky-high.

