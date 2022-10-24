first alert weather

Sunny, Seasonable Weather Across South Florida to Kick Off Work Week

Temperatures will be right around average with morning upper-60s and low-70s turning into the mid-80s each afternoon

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Look for a slight beach breeze over the next couple of days with just an isolated shower during the first half of the day.

Temperatures will be right around average with morning upper-60s and low-70s turning into the mid-80s each afternoon.

High pressure will be right overhead on Wednesday and that means barely a raindrop along with light winds.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The beach will be absolutely perfect with temperatures once again near average.

Our subtle beach breeze works back into the region late this week and weekend, allowing for an isolated shower or two.

Guess what? Temperatures stay the same. Morning upper-60s to low-70s with highs in the mid-80s.

Local

hurricane ian aftermath 12 hours ago

Tolls Suspended During Hurricane Ian to be Reinstated Starting Monday

Hollywood Police 15 hours ago

Community Honors Fallen Hollywood Police Officer With Monument and Park

Humidity stays reasonable all week and weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us