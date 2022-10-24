Sunny, Seasonable Weather Across South Florida to Kick Off Work Week

Look for a slight beach breeze over the next couple of days with just an isolated shower during the first half of the day.

Temperatures will be right around average with morning upper-60s and low-70s turning into the mid-80s each afternoon.

High pressure will be right overhead on Wednesday and that means barely a raindrop along with light winds.

The beach will be absolutely perfect with temperatures once again near average.

Our subtle beach breeze works back into the region late this week and weekend, allowing for an isolated shower or two.

Guess what? Temperatures stay the same. Morning upper-60s to low-70s with highs in the mid-80s.

Humidity stays reasonable all week and weekend.