Sunny Skies Across Most of South Florida This Holiday Weekend

We are waking up to a few isolated storms this Sunday morning, but I have lowered our afternoon and evening rain chances to 10%.
If a storm pops up, it would be isolated to our far western areas and the Lower Keys.
Expect a high of 91°.
There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches on both Sunday and Monday.
Monday morning begins with a few widely scattered storms, but once again, with everything pushing west, most folks enjoy a sunny afternoon.
Rain chances will be at 10-20%.
There is a chance for a few widely scattered storms for fireworks, but not enough to ruin anything — just something a few folks might have to deal with.
Tropical moisture will surge into South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
