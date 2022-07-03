Sunny Skies Across Most of South Florida This Holiday Weekend

We are waking up to a few isolated storms this Sunday morning, but I have lowered our afternoon and evening rain chances to 10%.

If a storm pops up, it would be isolated to our far western areas and the Lower Keys.

Expect a high of 91°.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches on both Sunday and Monday.

Monday morning begins with a few widely scattered storms, but once again, with everything pushing west, most folks enjoy a sunny afternoon.

Rain chances will be at 10-20%.

There is a chance for a few widely scattered storms for fireworks, but not enough to ruin anything — just something a few folks might have to deal with.

Tropical moisture will surge into South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.