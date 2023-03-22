Sunny Skies Expected on This Pleasant Wednesday in South Florida

On Tuesday we reached 80 degrees — finally back to average for this time of year. We’ll keep the comfortable conditions again Wednesday as we slowly start adding a degree to two to the afternoon high each day through the end of the week.

This morning, it’s still cool across South Florida. Morning temps have been around the upper 60s to low 70s with low humidity and clear skies. A crisp start but the wind is light. As the day continues, it will begin to pick up again.

This afternoon, lots of sunshine is expected. Warm conditions continue with highs in the low 80s. It’ll be a pleasant afternoon with low humidity. The onshore breeze will pick up, sustained wind looks to be 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a high rip current risk along Broward and Miami-Dade.

Tonight, the wind lightens back up and cool conditions return. Lows fall back into the upper 60s.

This pattern takes us through the rest of the week. Again, heating up for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure sets up.

This weekend will be a hot one with highs back in the upper 80s and humidity adding a heat index!