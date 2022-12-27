Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures Expected to Return to South Florida

Tuesday turned the corner on the cool and damp pattern of late, setting the stage for several dry and bright days ahead.

Wednesday will definitively mark the end of our cool spell with sunshine and near-average afternoon temperatures returning.

With mostly sunny skies from sun up to sun down, look for temps to range from the upper 50s in the morning to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Beginning Thursday, and carrying for several days, highs will return to the lower and mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend and into the new year.