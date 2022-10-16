first alert weather

Sunshine, Lower Humidity Sunday as Rain Chances Remain Low to Start Work Week

By Chelsea Ambriz

There are a few lingering showers around The Keys Sunday, but things should continue to fizzle out throughout the day.

There is also a chance for an isolated and stray shower to pass by today, but most of the area should remain dry with a slight drop in humidity.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Monday also remains quiet with highs lingering in the mid and upper 80s.

There should be mostly dry conditions over the next few days before the next front arrives.

The cold front midweek is expected to produce showers along with dropping temperatures and humidity levels.

This also will also feature a drop in the overnight temperatures where 60s are likely by the end of the week.

