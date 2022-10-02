Sunshine, Some Clouds Expected Across South Florida Sunday as Humidity Remains Low

Clouds linger Sunday morning with a chance for a few showers.

By the afternoon, there should be more sunshine and only a chance for an isolated shower. With a bit more sunshine, we should expect a high near 88 degrees.

The humidity stays low and the first few days of the week should be seasonable and mild.

Rain chances start to return by the middle and end of the week.

The tropics are mostly quiet but there is one area of interest off the coast of Africa.

This should not impact South Florida, but there is a 70% chance of development in the next five days.