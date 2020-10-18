tracking the tropics

System in the Atlantic Could Become Next Sub-Tropical Storm

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The biggest concern in the Atlantic right now continues to be Invest 94-L, a system that now has a 90% chance of tropical cyclone development. This area of low pressure could become Sub-Tropical Storm Epsilon at any moment.

Global forecast models show this storm intensifying and moving toward Bermuda by Friday, then quickly racing north into the colder water of the North Atlantic by next weekend.

At this time, there is not threat to South Florida and likely the entire east coast of the United States will be okay.

The only other time we have made it to “Epsilon” was in the record-setting 2005 when the storm peaked from late November into early December as a Hurricane.

That year ended with Zeta in late December, which means if we have one more named storm before the end of the year, we will tie 2005. Two more and this will be the most-active year we have ever seen since keeping tropical records.

There is another developing area in the western Caribbean that now has a 30% chance of development over the next five days. This system may drift north toward the Gulf Of Mexico.

This storm may or may not have the chance to develop into something more organized, but it may enhance our rain chance here in Florida if it draws in moisture over the next week.

For now, this is nothing of concern for the next few days.

