Three Named Storms Churning in Atlantic; No Impact Expected in South Florida

While Hurricane Sally prepared to make landfall along the Gulf Coast at some point Tuesday, three other named storms were roaming around the Atlantic Ocean with none expected to impact South Florida.

Hurricane Paulette had winds of 105 miles per hour as of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, and was moving to the northeast at 20 mph while sitting over 400 miles from Bermuda. No watches or warnings had been issued for Paulette, which was forecast to continue moving away from the United States.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Teddy had winds of 60 mph Tuesday morning while moving west-northwest at 12 mph about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Teddy also had no watches or warnings and was expected to become a powerful hurricane but not impact the United States.

Another system, Tropical Storm Vicky, had winds of 50 mph and was moving northwest at 9 mph about 500 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands. Vicky was expected to weaken in the coming days and become a tropical depression.

A fourth system off the coast of Africa had a 70 percent chance of becoming a named storm within the next five days as it moves to the west, but was not forecast to impact South Florida or the United States.

Meanwhile, a fifth system in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean has a 20 percent chance and will continue to move away from the United States.