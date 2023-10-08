Today's Forecast

In the final week of the South Florida rainy season, fittingly, shower and thunderstorm chances hold firm in the local forecast.

In the week ahead, showers and thunderstorms will remain a constant as a pesky front meanders around the area, gradually lifting north as a warm front mid-week.

As that happens, we'll end up with another tropical air mass moving across South Florida. This will lead to elevated shower and thunderstorm chances through Thursday.

Conditions gradually improve late-week and a push of drier air should move in by the time next weekend arrives.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It remains to be seen if a gradual cool down can materialize in the days to follow.

In the meantime, afternoon highs will hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s through next weekend as lows dip to the middle and upper 70s.

As the hurricane season continues, another tropical depression may develop over the next few days in the eastern Atlantic.

The system has a 40% chance for development over the next two days and an 80% chance for development over the next seven.

If and when development comes to fruition, the system will turn to the north and stay in the central Atlantic waters.

There are no threats to South Florida or the United States at this time.