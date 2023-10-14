Weather

Today's Forecast

Get the latest weather updates from the NBC6 meteorologists

By Llarisa Abreu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures underperformed today, which was great since we saw a handful of record-breaking days.  

Highs didn’t escape the mid-80s, but feels-like temperatures were still steamy in the upper 90s through much of the day.

Overnight, much of the area should stay dry. The exception -- down in the Keys, where a few showers will linger.

We round out the weekend with scattered high clouds and temperatures either side of 90. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Once the front finally clears, tomorrow night we should notice a significant drop in the dew point temperature. 

The refreshing change hangs on through mid-week; morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s.  Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

Weather

first alert weather 14 hours ago

NBC6 First Alert forecast – Oct. 14, 2023 morning

Weather 14 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMiamiSouth FloridaFort Lauderdalefirst alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us