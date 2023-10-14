Today's Forecast

Temperatures underperformed today, which was great since we saw a handful of record-breaking days.

Highs didn’t escape the mid-80s, but feels-like temperatures were still steamy in the upper 90s through much of the day.

Overnight, much of the area should stay dry. The exception -- down in the Keys, where a few showers will linger.

We round out the weekend with scattered high clouds and temperatures either side of 90. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Once the front finally clears, tomorrow night we should notice a significant drop in the dew point temperature.

The refreshing change hangs on through mid-week; morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.