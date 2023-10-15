Today's Forecast

A fall front will clear South Florida in the wee hours of Monday morning, ushering in cooler and drier air for the start of the work week.

This marks the first substantive fall front for South Florida, just as the rainy season concluded Sunday.

Well-timed, this front will provide a needed change to the local forecast as lows drop into the lower 60s for the next few days.

With highs only climbing to near 80 each afternoon, the temperature trend will run below-average through Thursday.

Sunny skies and dry conditions will continue through mid-week before rain chances slowly return to the forecast Friday.

Another weak cold front should be on the way to South Florida next weekend, but is likely to yield readings to match what the next few days will provide.