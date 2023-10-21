Weather

Today's Forecast

Get the latest weather updates from the NBC6 meteorologists

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weekend so far has been perfect, and more is to come Sunday.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant with a low of 70°. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with a high of 87°.

Monday’s rain chances remain at 0%, but the skies will be partly cloudy and again, a high of 87°.

Beginning Tuesday, rain chances pop up to 20% with some fast-moving, showers on the easterly breeze that could gust up to 30mph much of next week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hurricane Tammy will cross over Antigua & Barbuda before lifting north into the Atlantic and possibly intensifying into a Category 2. The British Virgin Islands could get grazed with tropical storm gusts, thus the Tropical Storm Watch, but there won’t be any direct impacts.

Folks in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands (where there are no warnings) are preparing for enhanced rain chances from some of the far outer bands, but that is the only concern for the United States at this time.

Weather

Miami 12 hours ago

NBC6 First Alert Forecast – October 21, 2023 – Morning

Weather 12 hours ago

Today's Forecast

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMiamiSouth FloridaFort Lauderdalefirst alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us