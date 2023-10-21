Today's Forecast

The weekend so far has been perfect, and more is to come Sunday.

Tonight will be clear and pleasant with a low of 70°. Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with a high of 87°.

Monday’s rain chances remain at 0%, but the skies will be partly cloudy and again, a high of 87°.

Beginning Tuesday, rain chances pop up to 20% with some fast-moving, showers on the easterly breeze that could gust up to 30mph much of next week.

Hurricane Tammy will cross over Antigua & Barbuda before lifting north into the Atlantic and possibly intensifying into a Category 2. The British Virgin Islands could get grazed with tropical storm gusts, thus the Tropical Storm Watch, but there won’t be any direct impacts.

Folks in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands (where there are no warnings) are preparing for enhanced rain chances from some of the far outer bands, but that is the only concern for the United States at this time.